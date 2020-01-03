30-yr-old on the run after setting wife on fire

A 30-year-old man is on the run after allegedly attempting to set his wife on fire at Ulhasnagar here on Thursday night. The police are on the hunt for the accused.

Vitthalwadi police said the accused, identified as Atmaram Pawar (30), is a truck driver and lives with his wife Suman Atmaram Pawar (24) and three children in Ulhasnagar. Atmaram's three children are from his first wife. He got married with Suman two years ago.

Vitthalwadi police have registered a case against Atmaram Pawar under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code for allegedly attempting to set afire his wife alive.

The incident took place on Thursday night after a quarrel between the couple. Atmaram, suspecting her character, used to abuse her in an inebriated state daily. After Suman threatened him that she will commit suicide and poured diesel on herself. Atmaram in a fit of rage allegedly threw a lit matchstick on her. He then fled the house.

Ramesh Bhame, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station said, "We received a call from local residents and rushed to spot. The victim was rushed to Central hospital for treatment from where doctor referred her to Civil hospital in Thane. She has suffered 70 percent burns."

Police sources said that Atmaram used to steal diesel from vehicles where he worked and used to keep them at home.