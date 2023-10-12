3 New Judges At Bombay High Court

Bombay HC | File Photo

The SC Collegium, which includes CJI Chandrachud and Judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended promotion of three judicial officers, namely Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandok and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, as the judges of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium noted that two of the officers had previously been overlooked for appointment as judges of the High Court. However, considering that the High Court Collegium and consultee judges found them fit and suitable, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment.