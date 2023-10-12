 3 New Judges At Bombay High Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai3 New Judges At Bombay High Court

3 New Judges At Bombay High Court

Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandok and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote to be promoted as the judges of the Bombay High Court.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | File Photo

The SC Collegium, which includes CJI Chandrachud and Judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended promotion of three judicial officers, namely Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri, Shyam Chhaganlal Chandok and Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, as the judges of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium noted that two of the officers had previously been overlooked for appointment as judges of the High Court. However, considering that the High Court Collegium and consultee judges found them fit and suitable, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment.

Read Also
Bombay HC Appoints 3-Member Committee To Review 'I Killed Bapu' Film & Submit Detailed Report
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Complex Money Laundering Cases Involve Multiple Level Of Transactions To Obfuscate Truth’:...

‘Complex Money Laundering Cases Involve Multiple Level Of Transactions To Obfuscate Truth’:...

Maharashtra: ‘Ajit Pawar Will Never Become Chief Minister,’ Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra: ‘Ajit Pawar Will Never Become Chief Minister,’ Says Sharad Pawar

Thane: Sena (UBT) Workers Condemn Action Against Hawkers

Thane: Sena (UBT) Workers Condemn Action Against Hawkers

Mumbai: Police Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost In Bill Fraud In Kashimira

Mumbai: Police Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost In Bill Fraud In Kashimira

Group Storms Into Office In Thane, Sets Furniture Ablaze; Case Filed

Group Storms Into Office In Thane, Sets Furniture Ablaze; Case Filed