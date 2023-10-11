Bombay HC Appoints 3-Member Committee To Review 'I Killed Bapu' Film & Submit Detailed Report

'I Killed Bapu' movie poster |

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to view the film “I killed Bapu” that was recently released on an OTT platform and to submit a report to it.

The bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Firdosh Pooniwalla formed the committee comprising former HC judges Abhay Thipsay and Amjad Sayed and actor Amol Palekar.

The direction was passed by a businessman Mohamed Ansari that the film by Sarla Saraogi was produced only to “create disharmony between two religions and is also an insult to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by holding him responsible for the partition of India.”

Businessman urges CBFC to withdraw film certificate

The businessman urged direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to forthwith revoke/withdraw the certificate issued to Saraogi and issue injunction to Saraogi and the OTT platform from telecasting the film.

The HC has directed the panel to view the film and submit a report after two weeks stating if there is destruction of facts in the film and if any scene or dialogue can cause communal violence or disturb peace and harmony in society.

The film was released on September 29.

