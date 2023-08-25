Dream Girl 2: Film Release Cannot Be Stopped At 11th Hour, Observes Bombay HC

A still from Dream Girl 2 | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court, while refusing to stay the release of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Dream Girl 2”, has said that films should not be prevented from release at the eleventh hour.

The movie is slated for release on Friday.

The order was passed by Justice Riyaz Chagla on August 22 while hearing a suit filed by one Ashim Bagchi who claimed the story of the film was similar to a script he had registered with the Film Screen Writers Association in May 2007. Bagchi sought a stay on the release of the film pending hearing of his suit.

However, the HC noted that the suit and application seeking injunction order on the film's release was filed only on August 18 and the respondents have not had an opportunity to respond to it.

Film release should not be stopped at 11th hour

“It is well settled that at the eleventh hour films should not be prevented from their release. An opportunity is required to be given to the Respondent / Defendant to file their reply to the interim application,” the HC said.

HC asked crew to submit their affidavits in response to suit

The court has asked the respondents – Balaji Telefilms Ltd; the company's directors Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor; writers of the film Raaj Shaandilyaa of Think Ink Picturez Ltd; and Naresh Kathooria – to file their affidavits responding to the suit.

Bagchi has claimed in the suit that he had initially issued a cease and desist notice to the production company, which also included Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. When there seemed to be no response to the notice, Bagchi approached the High Court.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on August 31.

