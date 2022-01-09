3 Central Railway Express trains to now run with reduced coach composition; check details here

Here is important news for frequent travellers of Latur-Mumbai, Bidar-Mumbai and the Savantwadi- Dadar route. These trains will now run with a one-second class seating coach reduced in their composition due to infrastructure maintenance block for washing pit repairs and maintenance at Mazgaon Yard.

Latur–Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Superfast Express is a Superfast Express train in India that runs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Latur in Maharashtra.

Train number 22107 Mumbai-Latur Express Up will now run with new coach composition from January 10 to February 24, 2022, while, train number 22108 Latur-Mumbai Express Down will run from January 11 to February 25, 2022.

Tutari Express runs between Mumbai and Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in India. It operates as train number 11003 Up from Dadar Terminus to Sawantwadi Road 11004 Down from Sawantwadi to Dadar.

11003/11004 Dadar-Sawantwadi Road-Dadar Tutari Express will also run with new coach composition from January 10, 2022, to February 2, 2022.

Train number 22143 Mumbai-Bidar Express will run with a new coach from January 12, 2022, to February 23, 2022, and train 22144 Bidar-Mumbai Express from January 13, 2022, to February 24, 2022.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "Passengers are requested to kindly note this change due to the infrastructure maintenance block and make their travel plan accordingly".

