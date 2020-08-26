28-year-old held for killing mother-in-law

Navi Mumbai: The Taloja Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and dumping her body in Phase 1 of Taloja. The accused had married the deceased’s daughter around two years ago without her wish. The deceased reportedly used to insult the accused. The police claimed to have solved the case within 12 hours after the deceased’s body was found on Monday evening.

On August 24 morning, the police found the body of a 55-year-old woman with throat slit. A case of murder under section 302 was registered at Taloja police station.

After getting a tip-off, police interrogated the son-in-law of the deceased woman. “During interrogation, the 28-year-old son-in-law admitted to having committed the crime,” said a senior police official from Taloja police station. He added that the accused had married the daughter of deceased around two years without his mother-in-law’s wish. The deceased used to insult the accused often.

“The accused was also unhappy with his wife as she used to visit her mother’s house often,” said the official. On Monday, his wife had again visited her mother’s home in Taloja and he was not happy. “These all led him to commit the crime,” added the official.