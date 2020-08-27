2.71L register online for 3.20L FYJC seats

Over 2.71 lakh students have registered online on the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission portal. With a total intake capacity of 3,20,720 seats, around 1,23,413 seats are under in-house, minority and management quota while, 1,97,307 are under general category for Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational HSVC (MCVC) streams in junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The first general merit list will be declared online at 3 pm on August 30. In an attempt to award more time to students, the state education department extended the deadline for students to complete the second part of the application till August 25.

This year, 843 colleges are offering over 3.20 lakh seats for various streams for the FYJC admission. A senior officer of the state education department, said, "Students will have a zero contact admission process. Colleges will conduct in-house, minority and management quota admissions at their individual level."

This year, 50 per cent seats will be reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house quota, 12 per cent for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), five per cent for management quota and four per cent for students with special needs in FYJC admission.

The officer added, "Once the merit list is announced online, students whose names have appeared in the list will be notified via SMS on their registered mobile number. Also, the allotted junior college for admission will be displayed in each student’s log in. The allotted student list will be displayed in the concerned college log in too."

Students, who have confirmed their admission in any junior college through the centralised admission round or through any quota admission process, will not be allowed in any further round.