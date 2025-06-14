24-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Thane; Husband's Alcohol Addiction Cited As Cause

Thane: A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
The police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident that took place in the Barkupada area of Ambernath town, an official said.
Read Also
Palghar Shocker: Newborn Dies In Mokhada, Father Carries Infant's Body 80 KM In Bag After Ambulance...
He said the victim, Menka Subash Mukne, was upset with her husband's addiction to alcohol.
She hanged herself from the ceiling of her house on Thursday night and died, the official said.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |