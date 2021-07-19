2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Infiltrated into enemy organisations, should be discharged, accused S P Purohit tells Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nizamoodin Jamadar on Monday heard the arguments in the pleas filed by accused in the 2008 Malegaon Bomb Blast case, seeking discharge from the case.

Advocate Shrikant Shivade, appearing for Lt. Col. S P Purohit argued on the short point of whether the special court was justified to reject his discharge plea and holding that it would consider the sanction to prosecute him at the end of the trial.

"The Supreme Court has recently pronounced a judgment wherein it has held that a sanction's legality will have to be decided at the stage of discharge or any other stage of trial. Thus, the special court's orders contradict the SC ruling as it has said it would decide sanction's legality at the time of final verdict," Shivade submitted.

Shivade further pointed out to the "fresh documents" issued by the Ministry of Defence, after the special court dismissed his discharge plea.

"Purohit was operating at source level providing inputs and was reporting to superior officers," Shivade read out from the ministry's documents.

"These documents show that my client did what he was trained to do," he added.

The counsel further argued that the SC has already held that no court should take cognizance of any offence allegedly committed by a public servant while discharging their official duty. "One or two more years would be wasted for trial and at the end of the day the special court would say sanction is needed. Thus, let the matter be remanded back to the special court. If the Defence Ministry grants the sanction, I will face trial and if it doesn't then I will be discharged," Shivade argued.