20-year-old held for chain snatching in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 20-year-old from Ambivali in Kalyan for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a pedestrian in Turbhe Naka on June 3 morning. Police said the accused was involved in at least 10 similar crimes in Thane, Kalyan, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai.

The police also recovered the stolen gold chain worth Rs 70,000 from him.

The arrested accused was identified as Sheru alias Salman Zafari, a resident of Bhiwandi. Police said that a case of chain snatching was registered on June 3 after the accused fled with 14 grams of gold chain from a pedestrian near Fish Market in Turbhe Naka at around 6.45 am.

Based on information received from sources and technical analysis, the accused was arrested from Ambivali in Kalyan and recovered a 14 grams of gold chain worth Rs 70,000.

Police said that during the interrogation, Zafari admitted to having committed similar crimes in Mulund, Navghar, Andheri MIDC, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Belapur, and other places.