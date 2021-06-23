2-day monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from July 5; BJP cries foul

Mumbai: The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be just a two-day affair. It will be held on July 5-6, in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19. There will neither be a question hour nor starred questions or time for discussion on calling attention motions. The leader of opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for “turning the democratic processes into a circus”.

The state government said it had planned to hold a session for at least two weeks but reconsidered its proposals, especially after the Covid-19 task force projected that the third wave may hit the state in the next two to three weeks.

The decision was taken at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The state government, which is currently engaged in coronavirus management and addressing issues with regard to the restoration of Maratha quota, OBC reservation and 33% reservation in promotions, will table the supplementary demands.

Fadnavis said, “The two-day session will be too short for us to raise various issues regarding the plight of people, farmers, students as well as the law-and-order situation in the state.”

Justifying the decision, legislative affairs minister Anil Parab, after the meetings of BACs, said it was taken considering the pandemic. He said the government is ready for discussion on issues raised by the opposition. The MVA government has not specified whether or not the election to the post of speaker of the state assembly will be conducted. The election is necessary after the incumbent Nana Patole resigned and took over as the state Congress chief. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirval chaired the proceedings of the budget session.

BJP slams MVA govt

The BJP alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is trying to run away from the issues concerning the common people and also from the democratic process. Fadnavis, in fact, walked out of the BAC meeting in protest.

“This government will fall automatically one day. Until then we will play the role of opposition strongly. The day the government collapses, we will give the alternative,” said Fadnavis, adding with confidence that he believes the BJP will win with a majority in 2024. He claimed that the government cannot hold the Monsoon session for 15 days citing the pandemic, but thousands of people come for inauguration of the ruling party’s offices or protests or oath-taking ceremonies. He said there are issues regarding farmers and Maratha reservation, among others, but “this government seems to be sleeping”.