Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC hikes salaries of its old staff, after 192 workers stage protest

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday hiked the salaries of its old staff and has brought it at par with the new recruits hired to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 192 health staffs staged a protested at KDMC headquarter as they had been working at a low salary of about Rs 8000, under the National Urban Health Mission for 15 health centres in the Kalyan-Dombivli city.

192 staffs under NUHM, the including nurses, ward boy and lab technician who used to work in different 15 health centres in Kalyan-Dombivli were protesting the Rs 25,000 salary offered to the new recruits, while the salary of these staff was fixed under the direction of NUHM.

Madhavi Phophale, Public Relation Officer of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, "Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has given an assurance of equal level salary compared to newly recruited health staff to fight Covid-19 fight. But there will be one condition that they would also work in to Covid-19 hospitals and duty hours would be eight hours duty".