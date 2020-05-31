14 of 24 BMC wards record over 100 cases in two days

Fourteen of the 24 administrative wards of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have recorded over 100 cases in two days, reveals a ward-wise data released by the civic body. However, the analysis of the number of cases reported in the last seven days has shown a downward trend in the last two weeks, BMC officials have stated.

According to the ward wise data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as of May 29, 11 out of the total 24 civic administrative office in Mumbai together constitute nearly 25,000 of the over 36,000 positive cases in the city. As per the infographic data, about 8 wards (G (north), E, F (North), L, H (East), G (South), K (East), and K (West)) have recorded more than 2,000 positive Covid-19 cases so far.

The maximum cases (2900 and 2528) have emerged from G north which covers areas like Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi followed by areas like Madanpura, Agripada, Mazgaon, Byculla, Mumbai Central and Nagpada that fall under the E ward respectively.

The BMC has stopped sharing the ward-wise statistics of coronavirus cases from April 26 citing technical issues and discrepancies in data coming in from private labs. However, starting May 27, the civic body again started sharing and publishing the ward wise cases data on its website. According to the data in just two days the 14 wards have shown a rise in number by over 100 new virus cases.

According to the ward wise data issued by the BMC, K (East) ward that constitutes Andheri E, Jogeshwari E and Vile Parle E has recorded 232 cases, followed by P (North) (Malad, Manori, Marve, Malwani and Madh) that recorded 190 cases.

It is important to mention that R (North) ward that is termed as the least affected ward in the city too has reported 80 new cases in the last two days. As on May 27, the ward has a total of 309 cases, the current figure of positive cases in the ward stands at 389.

Meanwhile, the average duration of the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has gone down from 13 to 16 days.

"The Healing rate is also 43% and the doubling rate is getting better too. We are now working on to better the containment measures in the areas showing higher growth rates. While sticking to our test, test and isolate model," said a senior BMC official.

The official further said, "It is noteworthy that in 6 out of 24 administrative ward, the doubling rate has increased to 20 days, this includes G (South), G ( North), M ( East) wards which have been known as hotspots of coronavirus cases in the city.