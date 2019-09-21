134kg MD seizure: One more held from Dongri

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad arrested another drug peddler from Dongri late on Friday night in connection to the 133.9kg Mephedrone seizure. While police have been tight-lipped about Tanvir Tiryani's role in the drug haul, sources claim that Tiryani has been one of the top police informers, who blew the whistle on many important cases over the years.

Police said that Tiryani, a drug peddler and a police informer, was arrested from Pydhonie area in Dongri late on Friday night, based on the information received during the interrogation of an earlier arrested accused. Tanvir Abdul Aziz Tiryani also known as Tarkari, was the key informer who helped police nail underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Police said that Tiryani has a fleet of high-end cars like Innova and Mercedes to name a few.

According to police sources, on September 10, in a massive drug seizure, the Maharashtra ATS had arrested five people -- Abdul Razzaque Qadar Shaikh (47), Irfan Badar Shaikh (43), Suleiman Shaikh (28), Jitendra Parmar (41) and Naresh Mhaskar (42) -- and seized 129kg Mephedrone also known as MD worth over Rs 51 crore, along with cash Rs 1.04 crore. Their interrogation led police to Patil, a BSC graduate in Chemistry and who used to work as a production supervisor at Omkar Industries, Sangli in 2015. Patil's interrogation led them to the arrest of the two drug peddlers, who revealed Tiryani's name.

Police are now trying to ascertain his role in the drug haul. Tiryani's arrest has taken the toll to nine, while the ATS police have seized a total of 133.9kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 52.59 crore.