125 corona-affected cancer patients recover, discharged

Mumbai: As many 125 COVID-19 affected cancer patients who came for treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital were discharged on Friday after they were tested negative.

Amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, Tata hospital continued its treatment of cancer patients. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up a dedicated isolation facility for COVID positive patients suffering from Cancer.

The facility had been set up inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium at the National Sports Club of India (Dome) complex, Worli. Total 176 COVID affected cancer patients were admitted at the facility and out of which 126 have been recovered and were discharged on Friday.

The patients who were admitted at the NSCI Dome were suffering from neck, breast and pediatric cancer and there were patients as young as 2-years-old to senior citizens. For regular consultations, the patients would queue up at a contactless clinic set up inside the dome, where doctors would interact with them over portable telephones from a glass enclosure.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane posted a video on his Twitter handle on June 10 showing patients were dancing on a Hindi song in a room resembled a COVID-19 facility, while social distancing norms went for a toss. "NSCI badminton court!!! Who is keeping an eye on all this or Night life is still on?" Rane wrote. The tweet became viral immediately and Twitteratis called out BMC.

The civic body on Thursday night tweeted a clarification quoting Rane's tweet mentioning the video is not of NSCI, while it is of a quarantine facility of Tripura.

"Fact of the video for your reference, sir. It's a video from Tripura," tweeted the civic body official from his handle.

"Sir, this is not a video from NSCI nor is any badminton court being used for COVID facility there. Please check the camera grabs with time & date for clarity. We wish good health & joy to all those fighting."