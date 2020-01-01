12 house break-ins on Dec 31 night in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: The Sainath Road area of Ghatkopar witnessed 12 housebreak-ins on the night of December 31 when most of the residents were out to celebrating New Year. After the multiple house break-ins were reported, Ghatkopar police registered a case and launched an investigation. According to the police, on Wednesday morning, neighbours found around 12 houses from a chawl in Sainath Road, which were broken into after which they informed the owners and alerted the police. The residents said cash, jewellery and other belongings were stolen. "It seems to be a handiwork of a gang who had been monitoring the area. They cashed in on an opportunity when most of the residents were out on vacations," said a Ghatkopar police station officer.