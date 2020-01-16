10.78 per cent rise in crime against women in Navi Mumbai

Speaking to media here Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "At least 602 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2019 compared to 546 in 2018. While 667 economic offence cases were registered in 2019 compared to 583 in 2018."

While there has been a 10.78 per cent spike in crimes against women since 2018, cases of economic offences have shot up by 11.93 per cent, the report states.

As many as 154 drug-related cases were reported in 2019, in which narcotics worth Rs 2.8 crore were seized and 254 arrests were made, the senior official said.