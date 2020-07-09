10-year-old captive Bengal tiger dies due to malignant cancer in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Anand, a 10-year-old male captive royal Bengal tiger died at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park on early Thursday morning.
According to sources, he was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of malignant cancer.
Anand's brother Yash had died due to a similar reason in May 2019 at the age of 12.
Yash had died due to a soft tissue muscular tumor, said sources.
Apart from cancer, Anand was also suffering from a kidney ailment.
