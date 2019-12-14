10 arrested from 2 boats off Mumbai coast with US dollars, drugs

Mumbai: Ten people were held from two fishing boats some 300 miles off the Mumbai coast and US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics were seized from them, an official said on Saturday.

The two boats were detained by Indian Navy personnel on Tuesday and the Yellow Gate police was called in after a check found US currency, equalling Rs 18 lakh, and narcotics on board, he said.

"All 10 sailors on board are Indians. Apart from US currency, we recovered a pouch containing cannabis. We have registered a case under the IPC as well as Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985," he said.