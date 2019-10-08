Mumbai: Man arrested for possessing drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh

Mumbai: Dongri police has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing Mephedrone (MD) worth of Rs 1.6 lakh on Monday night. The man has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Rangoonwala, a resident of Nishanpada in Dongri.
According to the police, they received information that Rangoonwala was to come to Meisheri road with the drugs. Following this tip-off, the Dongri Police laid a trap and apprehended Rangoonwala on Monday night. Police found 55 grams of MD worth of Rs 1.64 lakh, during the search.
According to Dongri Police, Rangoonwala works for a drug peddler named Shoeb Pathan. After the seizing the drugs, police arrested Rangoonwala under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)