Mumbai: Man arrested for possessing drugs worth Rs 1.6 lakh

Mumbai: Dongri police has arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing Mephedrone (MD) worth of Rs 1.6 lakh on Monday night. The man has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Rangoonwala, a resident of Nishanpada in Dongri.

According to the police, they received information that Rangoonwala was to come to Meisheri road with the drugs. Following this tip-off, the Dongri Police laid a trap and apprehended Rangoonwala on Monday night. Police found 55 grams of MD worth of Rs 1.64 lakh, during the search.

According to Dongri Police, Rangoonwala works for a drug peddler named Shoeb Pathan. After the seizing the drugs, police arrested Rangoonwala under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.