Watch: Two BJP women leaders fight on stage, one slaps the other in MP's Panna

A shocking video has come to light from Panna in Madhya Pradesh. Two women leaders, present on the stage, clashed with each other in a program of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which takes pride in it being party of discipline and chastity. In the midst of the clash, one slapped the other woman leader. All the leaders and workers present on the spot were stunned by this incident.

As per reports, the closing ceremony of the 25th National Volleyball Championship was organized in Panna, where BJP state president and MP VD Sharma was invited as the chief guest to award the players. Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, Labor Minister Brijendra Singh and local MLA Sanjay Pathak were also present in this program.

Meanwhile, a woman BJP leader sitting on the dais got up from her chair and started arguing with another woman leader sitting nearby, the viral video showed. The argument between the two turned into a fight and soon one slapped the other on the cheek. On seeing this incident, there was utter silence in the program for a few moments. At the same time, seeing the fight escalating, other leaders intervened in the dispute between the two women.

Watch the video here:

However, all the top BJP leaders had left the stage shortly before this clash took place between the two women leaders. At present, no BJP leader is ready to speak anything in this matter. As per reports, this fight took place over the chair on the stage.