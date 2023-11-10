MP Elections 2023: 'Modi Changes 1-2 Suits Every Day, I Wear This White Shirt Only', Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM In Satna

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in MP's Satna | Congress' X handle

During a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that while the Prime Minister dons suits worth lakhs of rupees, he himself opts for a simple white t-shirt.

“On one day, he wears at least 1-2 suits worth lakhs of rupees. Have you seen Modi ji repeating one suit for at least two days? Have you seen that happening?" Gandhi asked, as the crowd shouted "no".

"I wear this one single white shirt, I only wear this,” the Congress MP said, as the crowd cheered.

"Narendra Modi wears some new clothes every single day," Gandhi added.

Watch the video here:

नरेंद्र मोदी जी हर भाषण में कहते हैं- मैं OBC वर्ग का हूं। फिर दो तीन करोड़ का सूट पहनते हैं। यही बोल बोलकर प्रधानमंत्री बन गए।



एक दिन में मोदी जी कम से कम एक दो सूट जरूर पहनेंगे। मेरी ये सफेद शर्ट चलती है, बस यही चलती है...@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/eKWTqiSxy5 — Ajay Jha (@Ajay_reporter) November 10, 2023

The Wayanad MP also slammed the Prime Minister for ignoring the OBC community.

Modi started saying there's no caste as I started talking about caste census: Gandhi

“I heard PM Modi‘s speech, he used to say everywhere that I belong to the OBC community in every speech, he became prime minister by saying this repeatedly. Do you know why caste disappeared from his speeches as I started speaking about the caste-based census. Since I started speaking about it, Modi started saying that there is no caste in India," Rahul Gandhi said.

Describing the caste census as a revolutionary initiative with the potential to transform lives, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised on Friday that if his party comes into power, they will ensure the survey is conducted not only in Madhya Pradesh but also at the national level.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी पहले कहते थे- भाइयों और बहनों, मैं OBC हूं।



लेकिन कुछ दिनों पहले उन्होंने अपने भाषण में कहा कि देश में सिर्फ एक जाति है- गरीब।



जब से कांग्रेस ने जाति जनगणना की बात की है, तब से नरेंद्र मोदी जी के दिमाग से जाति गायब हो गई है।



क्योंकि वह OBC, दलित, आदिवासी… pic.twitter.com/Irtq55LYkA — Congress (@INCIndia) November 10, 2023

Will do caste-census in MP after coming to power: Gandhi

Speaking at the rally in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled for November 17, he also criticised the BJP-led central government for the increasing unemployment rate.

“After coming to power in the state, the first thing to be done is conducting a caste census to know the exact number of OBCs in Madhya Pradesh. It is like an X-ray which will reveal all (number of other backward classes) and accordingly policies will be framed for their welfare,” Gandhi said.

If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will undertake a nationwide caste census, he asserted, deeming the initiative a "revolutionary and life-changing step" for the citizens.

Gandhi says youth willing to contribute but have no jobs

Mocking the BJP, Gandhi shared that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he met numerous educated youths without job opportunities.

"This reflects the reality of the state and the nation. The youth are talented, full of energy, and eager to contribute to the nation's strength, but they are struggling to secure employment," he remarked.

Read Also Modi Urges Madhya Pradesh To Vote For BJP To Strengthen His Position In Centre

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)