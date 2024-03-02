Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam's Riyawan Garlic Receives Coveted GI Tag

Jaora/ Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The flavourful garlic from Riyawan village in Jaora tehsil of Ratlam district has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This achievement comes as a result of the unwavering efforts of MLA Rajendra Pandey, who has been advocating for this recognition for quite some time. TC Waskle, assistant director of the horticulture department, highlighted that the GI registration process for Riyawan Garlic was initiated in January 2022 by the farmer producer organisation (FPO) Riyawan Farm Fresh Producer Company in Chennai.

With the collaborative support of the horticulture department, the Madhya Pradesh government, and the district administration, along with technical guidance from Padma Shri Dr Rajnikanth, the arduous legal process was successfully navigated. The news of obtaining the GI tag was officially confirmed on March 2 after completing all necessary technical procedures.

MLA Pandey's relentless efforts included numerous requests to the state Chief Minister and agriculture minister, as well as pursuing approvals at various levels within the assembly. Riyawan Garlic is renowned for its unique quality and high yield, with each bulb containing five to six cloves. Known for its pungent and robust flavour, this garlic variety also boasts a higher oil content compared to others.

The GI tag opens up new opportunities in international markets, complementing the state government's efforts to promote Ratlam's garlic as a district product. The garlic variety is already in high demand within the country under the name Riyavan Silver Garlic. For two decades, garlic has been cultivated using traditional methods in Riyawan village of Piploda tehsil.

Farmers from neighbouring villages often procure seeds from Riyawan to replicate its cultivation techniques, resulting in successful yields. Riyawan has earned a reputation as the pioneer village for seed development, thanks to its unique qualities such as white curtain, bud size, and medicinal value. Its high storage capacity allows for long-term preservation.

MLA Pandey extended his heartfelt congratulations to the residents of the area for securing the GI tag for Riyawan Garlic. He expressed his gratitude to Union Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Arjun Munda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and State Horticulture Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha for their support and assistance in achieving this milestone.