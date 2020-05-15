Madhya Pradesh: Districts with less than 20 cases should be declared green zone

The state government has suggested the Centre that the districts with less than 20 patients should be declared green zone in the lockdown 4.0.

It was part of the proposal sent to the Centre by the state about the provisions for the next phase of the lockdown.

The districts with more than 20 patients, barring Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, should be declared orange zone.

According to the proposal, only Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, with nearly 80% of patients of the state, should be kept under red zone.

Nine districts should be kept under orange zone and the rest under green zone.

The state government also proposed that economic activities should be started outside containment areas.

If there is no patient in areas outside Nagar Nigam in red zone, those places should be declared orange zone and economic activities should be started there.

Similarly, the areas, outside the orange zone and outside the urban areas, should be turned into green zone, if there is no patient in those places.

This should be done to start economic activities, the proposal said.

Main markets reopen, malls remain closed

It was also proposed that markets, outside the containment areas in green and orange zones, should be reopened.

According to the proposal, malls, cinema halls and religious places should remain closed.

Besides that, restrictions will be in place on political, social and religious activities, according to the proposal.

It was also suggested that in markets such shops as may attract large crowds and cause spread of the pandemic should remain closed.

If that is not so, all shops should be allowed to reopen, according to the proposal.

Bans should be in place in red zone till May 30

It was recommended that there should be full restrictions on people’s movements in containment areas in three districts which come under red zone.

The shops outside the containment areas in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain should be allowed to reopen, but the main market should remain shut.