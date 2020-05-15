Madhya Pradesh: Affiliation ‘denied’ to seven BEd colleges, ‘contempt’ looms over DAVV

As many as seven BEd colleges out of 65 under its wings were not granted affiliation by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) citing orders recognition withdrawal by National Council for Technical Education (NCTE).

However, the aggrieved colleges claimed that the NCTE orders, which the university cited, were not standing ones as they were set aside by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“Despite we sharing High Court’s judgement copies with the university officers, our names were not included in the list of colleges whose names were approved for grant of affiliation,” said Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma.

In August last year, the NCTE had withdrawn recognition to nearly 45 colleges in the state. The list also included some colleges which were affiliated to DAVV.

The colleges which were derecognised by the NCTE had moved court alleging that action against them was arbitrary and in violation of norms. They told the court that they were not even given chance of hearing.

After hearing to both the parties, the court thus had set aside the de-recognition orders of the NCTE and asked it to give fair chance of hearing to the petitioner.

“In my case, the court had even directed the NCTE and DAVV not to take any coercive action against me yet my college was not given affiliation within the deadline prescribed by the Supreme Court. This was not only unjust to me and but contempt of court,” Sharma said.

He stated that his college had valid recognition from NCTE as August, 2018 order of derecognition was cancelled by the court yet DAVV did not grant affiliation to his colleges.

Shri Nityanand College director Mangelsh Mhale too echoed the same views. He claimed that he had given proofs to the university officers that the NCTE going by the High Court’s order had given them chance to keep their side.

We have provided all necessary documents and kept our side before the NCTE. Since, the NCTE did to kept decision pending. To our shock, the DAVV implemented a quashed order to deprive us of renewal of affiliation for session 2020-21 by May 10, which was deadline for deciding on affiliation to colleges.

“Our recognition status was clear yet, we were not given affiliation which is contempt of court,” he added.

Another college director wishing anonymity stated that he would file contempt petition against the DAVV which deliberately deprived his college of affiliation.

Director of college development council at DAVV, Sumant Katiyal said that they did not do any unjust to anybody or violated any order by court. Recognition of some colleges were withdrawn by NCTE last year in August, 2019. Some colleges later moved court. What happened after that was not known to us. The colleges failed to give any letter of restoring of recognition from the NCTE so they were not considered for affiliation. If they produce letter from NCTE about clearly defining that they have recognition, the very next day we will grant affiliation to them,” Katiyal said.