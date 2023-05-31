Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj lays foundation of Devi Lok in Salkanpur

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone of Devi Lok to be built at Salkanpur-based Bijasan Mandir.

A total of 211 crores has been allocated on the construction of Devi Lok.

Over 1.5 lakh attended the event. MP Ramsankar Bhargav was also present on the occasion. The programme commenced on May 29 And will continue till May 31.

Extending his gratitude, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Devi Maa is the one who is behind every successful man. I have been visiting this palce since childhood and can feel her blessings since then. All the Lords wanted to be here therefore, please own this place as our Vijyasan Maiyya.”

Around 200 crores of total expenditure

In Devi Lok, 9 forms of Goddess and 64 Yoginis will be displayed in an attractive form along with the stories described in the scriptures. An action plan of more than Rs 200 crore has been prepared for the construction of grand Devi Lok. Along with this, development and construction works are being done for the convenience of the devotees coming here. Along with this, economic activities based on tourism will also expand in this area.

Chausath Yogini Plaza, Navadurga Corridor

64 Yogini Plaza is being built in Devi Lok. Here 64 Yoginis will be displayed in mural form. Its imagery has been taken from Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh and Hirapur in Odisha. Before reaching the temple, the story of the nine forms of Mata Vijayasan Devi will be shown through verses.

102 shops including lamp pillar on fair ground

In May last year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of construction works at a cost of Rs 43 crore here. At present, parking, toilet, driver's door meter and guard room have been built here. The pathway to the Shiva temple has been made. 102 shops including lamp pillars are being built on the fair ground.