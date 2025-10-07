Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Cabinet has approved four railway multi-tracking projects for four states, including Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Modi, approved the four multi-tracking projects at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee approved 237 km fourth line between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina in the state.

In MP, the project section will enhance rail connectivity to major sites such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhimbetka rock shelters (noted for prehistoric human remains and ancient rock art), Hajra Waterfall, and Navegaon National Park.

The route will also serve the transport of coal, cement, containers, fly ash, food grains, and steel.

These projects, formulated under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aim to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultation.

They will provide seamless connectivity for citizens, goods, and services. The approved multi-tracking projects will improve connectivity in Vidisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the expansion of railway line would increase mobility, operational efficiency, and reliability of railways. Multi-tracking (increasing the number of railway tracks) will ease train operations and benefit passengers.

Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the projects.