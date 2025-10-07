 Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMadhya-pradeshMadhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects

Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects

The Cabinet Committee approved 237 km fourth line between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina in the state

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Cabinet has approved four railway multi-tracking projects for four states, including Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Modi, approved the four multi-tracking projects at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee approved 237 km fourth line between Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina in the state.

In MP, the project section will enhance rail connectivity to major sites such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhimbetka rock shelters (noted for prehistoric human remains and ancient rock art), Hajra Waterfall, and Navegaon National Park.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Body Parts Of Young Woman Found In Kolar; Head Missing, Police Search For Missing Parts
article-image

The route will also serve the transport of coal, cement, containers, fly ash, food grains, and steel.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness

These projects, formulated under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aim to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultation.

They will provide seamless connectivity for citizens, goods, and services. The approved multi-tracking projects will improve connectivity in Vidisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the expansion of railway line would increase mobility, operational efficiency, and reliability of railways. Multi-tracking (increasing the number of railway tracks) will ease train operations and benefit passengers.

Yadav expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects

Madhya Pradesh Among 4 States To Get Multi-Tracking Railway Projects

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh October 7 2025, Weather Update: Sunny Days With Heavy Evening Showers As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor Arrested After 10 Children Die From Contaminated Coldrif Syrup

Madhya Pradesh: Doctor Arrested After 10 Children Die From Contaminated Coldrif Syrup

MP News: 'Unhi Beta-Betiyo Ko Entry Di Jaye…' Dhirendra Shastri Demands Only Properly Dressed...

MP News: 'Unhi Beta-Betiyo Ko Entry Di Jaye…' Dhirendra Shastri Demands Only Properly Dressed...

MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details

MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details