Maharashtra Election 2019 – Borivali Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Borivali Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. In 2014, Borivali Assembly had 54 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 1980.

Full list of candidates for Borivali assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. Dhirubhai ChhaganbhaI Gohil- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

2. Kumar Shankarrao Khilare- Indian National Congress

3. Sunil Dattatraya Rane- Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Rajesh Ramkisan Mallah- Bahujan Samaj Party

5. Shivanand Narayan Shetty- Independent

6. Deepak Baswant Patnekar- Independent

In 2014, Vinod Tawde had won Borivali Assembly seat by defeating Uttamprakash Agarwal of Shiv Sena by a massive 79267 votes. In 2009, Gopal Shetty had Borivali Assembly seat by defeating Nayan Pradip Kadam of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena by 38699.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.