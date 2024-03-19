Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC-2024 Prelims Set To Be Postponed Due To Poll Code

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in all likelihood is set to cancel state service preliminary exam-2024 and forest service preliminary exam-2024 scheduled to be held on April 28. Though MPPSC officials stated that the decision on postponement of exams have not been taken yet, sources stated that the Commission has no other option but to defer exams as teachers and district administrative officers would remain on election duty.

‘As poll code has come into being, the government teachers and officers can’t be committed to any other duty than election duty so holding important exam like PSC-2024 prelims won’t be possible in the month of April,’ sources in the Commission said. For filling up of 88 vacancies lying vacant in different government departments, applications for PSC-2024 prelims were invited from January 19 to February 18. The MPPSC has planned to hold exam in April and Main exam from July 22 to 27. But now the calendar of MPPSC will derail due to polls.

Indore: Holi Market Flourishes As Vibrant Colours, Cylinders Take Centre-Stage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, paints the world in hues of joy and merriment. As the day approaches, people eagerly prepare to immerse themselves in the kaleidoscope of festivities. Traditionally, bright powders and coloured water are used to douse friends and family in playful abandon.

In recent years, there has been a notable shift towards embracing organic colours (gulal), a conscious choice to celebrate Holi while being mindful of environmental impact and personal health. Derived from natural sources such as flowers, herbs and vegetables, organic colours offer a safer and eco-friendly alternative to their synthetic counterparts.

The trend towards organic colours reflects a growing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical-based dyes on both the environment and human skin. Many individuals now prioritise the use of natural ingredients, not only to safeguard their health but also to contribute to a cleaner, greener planet. Many communities promote eco-friendly celebrations, encouraging people to opt for sustainable practices without compromising on the festive spirit.

Traders of Ranipura enthusiastically express that the market is up, with vibrant colours and cylinders being trending items of the season. The surge in demand for vibrant colours signifies the festive fervour surrounding Holi, while the popularity of cylinders suggests a preference for convenience in storing and dispensing colours during celebrations. Though there is a price hike in organic colours ranging between Rs 150 to 1500, it is still preferred by customers.