Zoop Express: Your One-Stop App For Cravings, Hygiene, And On-The-Go Train Food Delivery!

As the holiday season kicks off, ushering in year-end vacations and festive journeys with loved ones, train travelers are in for a treat with Zoop, the perfect companion to satisfy their cravings for delectable, piping hot meals. Whether embarking on a family adventure or venturing solo, the enchanting food experience on the train with Zoop promises to elevate the overall vacation experience.

Zoop, the no. 1 authorized IRCTC ecatering partner, simplifies the dining experience for train passengers. By eliminating the need to carry packed meals, homemade lunches, or extra baggage for food, Zoop provides the convenience of ordering meals directly to the train seats. With coverage at over 160 train stations, including Lucknow, Gondia, Agra, and Bhubaneswar and across 5000 trains such as Udyan Express, TamilNadu Express, Paschim Express, Vande Bharat and many more, passengers can effortlessly place their food orders at their chosen train station.

Order Safe and Hygienic food in train with Zoop

Adhering to the IRCTC ecatering project guidelines, Zoop ensures that train passengers enjoy a safe and hygienic dining experience. By partnering with 2500 FSSAI-approved restaurants, cafes, and food outlets, Zoop curates a diverse menu to cater to passengers' culinary preferences. Prioritizing passenger well-being, Zoop not only delivers high-quality food but also accommodates custom dietary preferences, promoting good health and preventing food-related sickness during train journeys. Offering hygienic, fresh, and wholesome meals, Zoop enables passengers to easily order from certified sources along their route. Every restaurant on the Zoop platform possesses FSSAI approval, ensuring strict adherence to hygiene protocols in their kitchens. Passengers can expect their chosen dishes to be freshly prepared at the restaurant and delivered hot to their seat when the train halts at the station.

Diverse food options

Zoop's extensive food network ensures a diverse array of culinary choices, ranging from local delights like North and South Indian cuisine to global favorites such as Chinese and Italian dishes. Travelers can also opt for Jain food in train and indulge in specialties like Hyderabadi Biryani, Bengal's unique fish curry, and region-specific thalis during their journey. Zoop goes beyond by offering passengers the opportunity to relish popular train food such as Veg Thalis, Parathas, Chole Chawal, Dal Chawal, Rajma Rice, Dal Makhan, Kadhai Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Seekh Kabab, Pakodas, Samosa, Kachori, Cheese Sandwiches, Milk Shakes, Smoothies, Juices, Paneer Rolls, Burgers and more – all delivered directly from top restaurants to their train seats.

How to order food in train through Zoop:

1. Open Zoop’s website or app, dial-in or send a 'Hi' on Instagram/ WhatsApp at 7042062070.

2. Enter the PNR number, train number or station name.

3. Choose a train station and select a restaurant.

4. Add food to the cart and choose a payment option.

5. Track the order until it is delivered.

According to Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, "Considering train travel as the preferred choice for passengers in India, Zoop is dedicated to delivering optimal services from ordering meals to food delivery in train. Our commitment is to ensure passengers enjoy the best journey, complemented by a hygienic and delightful food experience throughout their entire train travel."

Plan the train journey in advance with Zoop

Zoop caters specifically to train passengers, offering the convenience of pre-planning meals for their upcoming journeys. By pre-booking through Zoop, passengers guarantee access to a variety of delicious food options and local specialties along their route. Waiting until on the train could mean missing out on fantastic culinary choices, making pre-planning ideal for both individual and group journeys. The only requirement is to place the order 24 hours in advance, with a 30% advance payment and the balance settled upon delivery.

Furthermore, Zoop enhances convenience with multiple payment choices, ranging from online transactions, Cash on Delivery (COD) to Pay At Delivery. Dedicated to elevating the train travel experience, Zoop ensures that passengers receive their preferred meals promptly whether for individual or group orders. The 24X7 availability of the Zoop service allows passengers to order meals in Hindi, English, or Hinglish. As winter vacations set in, savor your train journey with the delightful food companion, Zoop!