Zohra Sehgal birth anniversary: When the 'Ek Thi Nani' actress reunited with sister Uzra Butt after 40 long years

Zohra Sehgal and Uzra Butt | Swayamkatha.wordpress

Be it 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' or 'Bend it Like Beckham', you can't miss stealing a glimpse of Zohra Sehgal and her meaningful performance. On the legendary artiste's birth anniversary, let us take a moment to remember her and pay tribute to her contributions to the cine industry and theatre.

Zohra Sehgal was born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur, British India. Her name was then Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan, and she was one of seven children of a land-owning family of Rohilla Pathans belonging to Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Although Zohra was born in Saharanpur, she spent her childhood days in the forested hill town of Chakrata in the Dehradun district.

Years into her life, she was seen becoming one of the versatile stage artists and film actresses. In 2008, Zohra Sehgal was named the 'Laadli of the Century' by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF)-Laadli Media Awards.

When Zohra Sehgal reunited with sister Uzra Butt

It was 1993 when a critically acclaimed play, Ek Thi Nani, was staged in Lahore for the first time, featuring Zohra and her sister Uzra Butt. The play relived the moments of the two sisters who were separated in 1947 and re-united only in the late 1980s, after a gap of 40 years.

Butt had migrated to Pakistan with her husband Hameed Butt in 1964 and led a quiet life in Rawalpindi.

Zohra Sehgal from India and Uzra Butt from Pakistan, sisters in real life were separated by an international border and they narrated their episode with the play that addressed the struggle for independence and the subsequent formation of India and Pakistan. Their play was also held in New Delhi.

Zohra appeared in her memorable role in the film 'Bend it Like Beckham'. She also appeared in movies like 'Bhaji On The Beach', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', and 'Saawariya' among others.

Zohra passed away on July 10, 2014 after breathing her last in New Delhi, while Uzra left to the heavenly abode on May 31, 2010 in Lahore, nearly four years before Zohra died at the age of 102.