Mumbai-Based Dancer And Fitness Trainer Saniya Jaiswal Tells Us What Goes Into Keeping Our Mind And Body In Shape

In the world of movement and expression, where the graceful art of ballet, the rhythmic energy of jazz, and the contemporary freedom of dance converge, there emerges a dedicated and passionate individual who embodies the very essence of both artistry and physical wellness. Saniya Jaiswal, a trained dancer of ballet, jazz, and contemporary is leading an enchanting journey full of rhythm and strength.

It was five years ago when Saniya discovered her passion for fitness through dance. A dancer, an instructor, and a fitness professional, Saniya embodies the harmonious bond between these seemingly distinct worlds. We caught up with Saniya to speak more about her short but exciting journey with dance and how has it affected her overall growth as an individual.

Tell us about your journey as a dancer. What was the first dance form you learnt?

My journey as a dancer began when I was just a teenager. I was deeply influenced by the rhythm and movements I observed around me. Ballet was the first dance form I learned, which instilled in me discipline, precision, and a love for the art. Over the years, my passion led me to explore jazz and contemporary, which further broadened my perspective on movement, emotion, and storytelling through dance.

It sounds very interesting that unlike many, you chose dance as your career. It must have been different life than living a mundane day job?

Making a career in a performing art like dance requires more than just talent. It demands discipline, dedication, resilience, and a constant hunger to learn and grow. Flexibility, both physical and mental, adaptability to different cultures, and the ability to collaborate with diverse artists are key. The life of a dancer is filled with challenges, but the passion for the art, the joy of expressing oneself, and the applause from the audience make it worth every sweat and tear.

How did the transition from dance to fitness happen? What was the reason behind it?

Dance was always my first love, and I became increasingly intrigued by the intricacies of body mechanics and movement. Barre fitness seemed like a natural progression, allowing me to merge my passion for dance with my fascination for fitness. I soon realised that Barre allowed people, even non-dancers, to experience the joys of movement while reaping physical benefits.

What are the symbiotic relationship you draw between dance and barre fitness.

Dance and Barre fitness share a deep connection. While dance provides fluidity, rhythm, and expression, Barre focuses on alignment, strength, and endurance. Together, they balance each other out. The grace and technique from ballet, the dynamics from jazz, and the free spirit of contemporary all seep into Barre workouts, making them holistic, engaging, and beneficial.

How would you explain Barre workouts to a layman? How different is it from Pilates and Zumba?

Barre workouts integrate dance, Pilates, and yoga techniques. Imagine a ballet dancer's training session mixed with targeted muscle-toning exercises. Unlike Pilates, which emphasizes core strength and flexibility through controlled movements, Barre has a dance-oriented approach. Zumba, on the other hand, is a cardio-centric dance workout focused more on energetic rhythms and sequences.

According to you, how does dance help one achieve fitness goals?

Consistency is key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Ensure a balanced diet, stay hydrated, exercise regularly, and give your body ample rest. Dance, inherently, is a full-body workout. It improves cardiovascular health, flexibility, muscle strength, and mental well-being. Moreover, dance is enjoyable, which makes it a sustainable choice for fitness.

In the last few years, dance has evolved as a therapy.

Absolutely. Dance is not only physically therapeutic but emotionally healing as well. It's a medium of expression, allowing one to channel emotions, stresses, and traumas in a constructive manner. When we dance, our bodies release endorphins, the "feel-good" hormones, which alleviate stress and elevate mood. Dance therapy is now recognized worldwide for its psychological and emotional benefits

What are your individual learnings from dance?

Dance has taught me the beauty of resilience. Falls and stumbles are unavoidable in both dance and life, but what truly defines us is how we recover gracefully and keep moving forward. Similarly, in fitness, it's not about perfection but persistence and dedication to one's well-being.

