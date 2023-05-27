World’s largest T-shirt made entirely of recycled materials creates Guinness World Record | Guinness World Record

World’s largest T-shirt is as big as a rugby pitch creates Guinness World Record and is made entirely of recycled materials. It was created by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana in an attempt to encourage more people to recycle.

The records website mentioned that the T-shirt measures a staggering 108.96 m (357.48 ft) in length and 73.48 m (241.08 ft) in width. The fabric for this never-before-seen T-shirt was created using more than 500,000 recycled plastic bottles, which took over three weeks to collect and a month for seamstresses to sew.

The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana.



After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/lFVS9hIbPw — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2023

As for the design, it is a reinterpreted model of the Romanian national flag – a tricolour belt that’s also used on the official jersey of the Romanian rugby team.

“Asociatia 11even had the idea of breaking this record as part of a recycling campaign, to challenge kids and adults all over Romania, to not only simply recycle, but also be part of a world record,” GWR noted, adding that the company has previously created the record for the world’s largest human image of a country/continent.

To create this T-shirt, the company used the help of the local supermarket Kaufland Romania which assisted in collecting more than double the plastic bottles necessary to produce the T-shirt. One can also buy regular-sized T-shirts of this design at this supermarket.

Talking about unfurling the T-shirt, the records website shared that on the day of the attempt, more than 120 volunteers from rugby clubs in Bucharest came to help lay the T-shirt out on the field of Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium. “It’s so big that it took a whole day to completely unfurl it!”

However, it was also challenging as there were a few difficulties in anchoring the sleeves which were eventually solved by a team of engineers and special straps. To verify the record, the measurements of the T-shirt were undertaken by specialist surveyors with the evidence being verified remotely by Guinness World Records.

In an attempt to further spread the message of sustainability, Asociata 11even aims to donate 12,000 normal-size T-shirts created from this gigantic garment.