Official Poster For #WWD2024 |

Concrete development policies have been nefarious for wildlife. Between thwarting entrenchments of cityscapes, the green livid fractions are shrinking back, squeezing the space for wild animals and diminishing the possibilities for future generations. The hammers of civilizations have been beating the hollow drums of jagged progress, but humane concerns have been more ineffable than estimated serendipity.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has marked out the salient and magnanimous need to address the key dangers to protecting wildlife entities. Simultaneously, attempts to bolster and beef up the significance of wildlife are celebrated on March 3 to spread awareness and provide socio-economic toolkits to protect the quiddity. This occasion to delve deep into the features of flora-fauna and understand the smouldering issues of biodiversity is indeed paramount to boosting cromulent growth.

Theme For 2024, An Annotation Against The Digital Divide

This day intends to foster wildlife for sustainable and ecological development goals to uplift wholesome well-being. Water, conservation, ecosystems, tigers, and forests have been included as the topics of advocacy. For the year 2024, the theme lingers on the exploration of digital and technological innovations in wildlife conservation. The acute concerns, along with sustainable goals and elevated methods, can vanquish the conundrums and control the loss of biodiversity.

Burbling Wounds and Future Hopes

The shrinking forests and inflating levels of pollution have been creating vehement barriers against the survival struggles of wild animals and forests. But still, these endeavours ensure a cure for the burbling wounds and cultivate hope for future generations. As per the registered data, the digital divide is the main deviating reason behind the tumbling environment.

You too can join the change with #WorldWildlifeDay and #ConnectingPeopleAndPlanet on social sites to express the unwavering resilience for the “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation” motto.