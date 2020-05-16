World Whisky Day 2020: Mix up a cocktail or two to chase away the lockdown blues

With Saturday being World Whisky Day, this is the perfect time to chase away those lockdown blues. If you're one those left high and dry, bereft of alcohol owing to your geographic location amid the coronavirus outbreak -- well, this might be a good way to live vicariously. As for those fortunate enough to have alcohol available, here are some recipes you can try out.

Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky. But, did you know there was a dedicated day to celebrate whisky? First founded in 2012 by whisky consultant Blair Bowman, the day is an annual celebration of the spirit and takes place on the third Saturday of May each year. World Whisky Day is the celebration of all things whisky, however you like to enjoy it - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. This day is all about making whisky enjoyable for all and let us all raise a toast to this spirit.

To this end, the Brand Ambassadors of have put together a few fine whisky cocktails that you can make from the comfort of your home.