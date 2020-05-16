World Whisky Day 2020: Mix up a cocktail or two to chase away the lockdown blues

With Saturday being World Whisky Day, this is the perfect time to chase away those lockdown blues. If you're one those left high and dry, bereft of alcohol owing to your geographic location amid the coronavirus outbreak -- well, this might be a good way to live vicariously. As for those fortunate enough to have alcohol available, here are some recipes you can try out.
Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky. But, did you know there was a dedicated day to celebrate whisky? First founded in 2012 by whisky consultant Blair Bowman, the day is an annual celebration of the spirit and takes place on the third Saturday of May each year. World Whisky Day is the celebration of all things whisky, however you like to enjoy it - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. This day is all about making whisky enjoyable for all and let us all raise a toast to this spirit.
To this end, the Brand Ambassadors of have put together a few fine whisky cocktails that you can make from the comfort of your home.
JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY
Ingredients
60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
15ml fresh ginger juice
½ spoon honey
10ml lime juice
Soda Water (top it)
Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish
TALISKER SOUR
Ingredients
50 ml Talisker 10 YO
2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)
10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar
2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.
Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice
Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist
WOODY APPLE
INGREDIENTS
60ml Black Dog Black Reserve
60ml Apple Juice
3 Apple Wedges
METHOD
Fill the glass with ice
Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well
Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)
Garnish with apple wedges
YES WE CRAN
Ingredients:
Black & White 12YO :45ml
Cranberry juice 60ml
Lime juice 10ml
Garnish with Orange peel
Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well.
THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients
50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO
10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey
2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
• Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.
• Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.
• Strain into a chilled glass with fresh Ice Cubes
• Garnish with an Orange Twist
