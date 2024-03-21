World Water Day 2024: UN To Celebrate 'Water For Peace' Endorsing Harmony And Overcoming Crisis

Water is a source of power with swirling flashes of eternity, and the right to access water without social discrimination or political traps is one of the scorching concerns of green activism. Around 3 billion people rely on water beyond borders to survive, and the remote pockets of numerous nations have been running campaigns and raising voices to ensure access to vital streams. While 24 countries have signed treaties to confirm mutual water resources.

World Water Day, on March 22, is another significant declaration of the United Nations that intends to treasure precious sustainable resources to contribute to public health, environmental causes, absolute wellbeing and the cycle of food and energy system.

History Of 'The Flow'

The first 'World Water Day' was introduced in Agenda 21 of the 'United Nations Conference on Environment and Development' in 1992. Since the first celebration in 1993, the 'UN World Water Report' has been presenting an annual record to celebrate the occasion with a new theme. Management, hygiene, sustainability, climate change, and technology have been celebrated throughout the years to cull out more stories and facts about water-hazards in order to find impressive solutions.

Theme For Year 2024: 'Water For Peace'

UN Website

This year, the UN focuses on uniting communities to manage and utilise water for peace and prosperity.

'We must act upon the realization that water is not only a resource to be used and competed over; it is a human right, intrinsic to every aspect of life.' The message of UN incites a vivacious social appeal to cherish the year.

Reinforcing the link between clean water and human rights, the theme for 2024, talks about the collective challenges of human race because water can endorse peace and pave a way to come out of the stiff-necked crisis by nurturing the roots of harmony.