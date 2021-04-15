World Voice Day 2021: Significance, history, and all you need to know

World Voice Day is a global event that takes place annually on April 16. This day is devoted to the celebration of the phenomenon of voice. The main goal of World Voice Day is to increase public awareness of the importance of a voice and make people alert to voice problems.

A voice is an important aspect in anyone and everyone's daily life. It helps you deliver important details in a conversation, more so it helps to have a conversation, it helps you state your opinions and concerns.

The power of one's voice is strong, it even allows you to delve into your artistic abilities and give the world music through song. World Voice Day stresses the need to prevent voice problems, rehabilitate the sick voice, train the artistic voice and research the function and application of voice.

In simple terms, this day is observed to encourage all those who use their voice for business or pleasure to learn to take care of their voice and seek help and training for their voice and to support voice research. It is essential for people to learn the importance of a voice and not take it for granted.

History

World Voice Day started off small with a tiny celebration in Brazil in 1999. Back then, it was named Brazilian National Voice Day.

This day brought together physicians, speech-language pathologists and singing teachers.

This celebration later spread to other countries like Argentina and Portugal. The day was then changed from Brazilian National Voice Day to International Voice Day. Later the American Academy of Otolaryngology acknowledged the celebration in 2002. From then onwards the day was known as World Voice Day.

Otolaryngology is the study of diseases of the ear and throat.