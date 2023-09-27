World Tourism Day: Explore These Exquisite Yet Budget Destinations For A Sustainable And Clean Holiday

This World Tourism Day, let us embark on a journey that not only allows us to explore the beauty of our planet but also takes us one step closer to preserving it for generations to come. Sustainable travel has emerged as a powerful movement, inviting us to travel responsibly, minimise our environmental footprint, and contribute positively to local communities. As we celebrate World Tourism Day today, here are some of the places across the world which will transform your adventures into meaningful, eco-conscious experiences.

Ladakh, India:

Nestled in the Himalayas, Ladakh is renowned for its pristine landscapes and unique culture. Here, the eco-friendly accommodations, waste management, and renewable energy sources are the highlight. Solar panels adorn many guesthouses, providing clean energy while preserving the stunning vistas. Moreover, Ladakh's forward-looking initiatives encompass diverse aspects, ranging from Yak preservation to innovative bituminous roads constructed using recycled plastic, all contributing to a harmonious and sustainable balance in this Himalayan paradise and ensuring that travellers can experience its breathtaking beauty for generations to come.

Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra:

Tadoba National Park is a renowned wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra, India. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, gaur, and sambar. The park is also known for its diverse flora and fauna. In recent years, Tadoba National Park has taken significant steps towards sustainable tourism. The park has invested in eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy sources, and waste management systems. The park also has a strong focus on conservation and community development. You can enjoy a variety of sustainable activities, such as jungle safaris, nature walks, and birdwatching. There are also a number of eco-friendly accommodation options available within the park.

Stockholm, Sweden:

Stockholm's cutting-edge urban design, gorgeous seas, and old-world charm entice tourists. The city supports effective trash management, green spaces, and sustainable transportation. You can marvel at the beautiful Gamla Stan, explore Stockholm's picturesque waterways, and even take a refreshing dip in Lake Mälaren while also exploring cultural sights, outdoor fun, and fabulous cuisine. It makes for a perfect vacation spot for environmentally concerned tourists.

San Francisco, USA:

San Francisco, known for iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, the historic cable car system, and the historical prison Alcatraz Island, also embraces sustainability and ethical travel. The city offers eco-friendly transit, lodging, renewable energy sources, zero waste programs, and a thriving clean tech industry, making it a prime destination for environmentally conscious travellers. Additionally, San Francisco is famous for its incredible restaurant scene, with several establishments awarded Michelin stars. You can savour the city's culinary delights while indulging in its eco-conscious offerings.

Kyoto, Japan:

Kyoto, with its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cultural traditions, is also a hub for sustainable tourism. The city's green initiatives include preserving its historic temples and traditional architecture while embracing renewable energy solutions like solar power. You can walk through brightly coloured Torii gates, learn the art of brewing Japanese tea, enjoy the beauty of cherry blossoms, and immerse themselves in the rich culture of Buddhism. Kyoto offers eco-friendly transportation options such as electric buses and encourages waste reduction programs, making it an ideal destination for travellers interested in both cultural exploration and sustainable practices.

Suggested by Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel