World Sleep Day 2024: This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping is an essential part of our daily life. But not getting enough sleep regularly can be a big concern for many. It is often said that you should get 8 hours of sleep daily, but what if you are not sleeping enough? Are there any health effects? Yes, there are many problems that an individual may face if they are not sleeping enough regularly.

World Sleep Day 2024 Theme

The World Sleep Day is celebrated every year on 15th March. It is dedicated to promote healthy sleeping and encourages everyone to take action towards sleep health. World Sleep Day 2024 theme is "Sleep Equity for Global Health". The theme is promoting the importance of sleep and measurable differences in sleep health across the world population. This is an opportunity to promote Healthy Sleeping, Healthy Living!

This year, World sleep day is being observed today (March 15th). The idea is to raise awareness about good quality sleep for maintaining good health.



The theme for World Sleep Day 2024 is “sleep equity for global health”.



Obesity

Not getting enough sleep daily can lead to obesity. Sleep deprivation disturbs our hormones that regulate hunger and appetite which can lead to overeating and weight gain. Studies also revealed that, the less sleep you get, the greater is the obesity of an individual.

Diabetes

Diabetes is associated with sleep loss. Lack of sleep can affect glucose metabolism and insulin release which can lead to risk of two types of diabetes. There is a risk of having higher blood sugar levels if you are not getting enough sleep daily.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with hypertension, heart diseases and stroke due to its impact on blood pressure and inflammation. Not getting enough sleep can lead to an increase in blood pressure and greater levels of chemicals which are associated with inflammation.

Anxiety Symptoms

Not sleeping at night often leads to overthinking and many thoughts coming to our mind. This can lead to over stress and negative feelings which can cause anxiety. It makes it challenging to cope up with the feelings and emotions.

Change in Mood

Insufficient sleep can lead to irritated mood, mood swings and even lead to depression. When you are sleep deprived everything around you gets affected because you are in a bad mood.

How much SLEEP do you Need?

Getting sufficient sleep daily and having a proper sleeping schedule benefits your body and mind, But how much sleep does a person need?

According to research, the age group of 4-12 months old should sleep 12-16 hours. Toddlers from the age group of 1-2 years old should sleep for 11-14 hours daily. 3-4 years old should be sleeping for 10-13 hours regularly. School going children's from age group 6-12 years should get 9-12 hours of sleep. People of the age group from 13-18 years need to get 8-10 hours of sleep daily. Age groups 18-60 years should get 7 or more hours of sleep regularly for not causing sleep deprivation.