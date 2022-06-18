World Sauntering Day 2022: A day to slowdown and take it easy | Pixabay

The world around us is moving at such a frenzied pace that we often forget to slow down and smell the proverbial roses.

World Sauntering Day reminds us to decelerate for a while and take it easy.

What is sauntering?

Sauntering is a style of walking. A saunter is a slow walk in which one has no need to hurry.

Saunterers walk in a slow leisurely pace while taking in the beauty of their surroundings.

History

The day was created by W.T. Rabe, a publicist, in 1979, while he was working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, as a response to the jogging fad, which was on the rise in the US in the 1970s.

Rabe introduced the day as he wanted people to slow down and take it easy.

Significance

World Sauntering Day is significant as it encourage people to walk slowly and enjoy their surroundings and everything it has to offer.

Sauntering will not only help us feel invigorated, but also help us notice things, we generally miss - the birds singing, the flowers blooming, children playing etc.

Moreover, the practice also comes with health benefits. According to experts, slowing down once is necessary for our mental and physical well being and can help alleviate stress related disorders.