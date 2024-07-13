Canva

World Rum Day 2024 is observed on July 13 to honour one of the most beloved and versatile drinks. Creating some delicious rum cocktails is the perfect way to celebrate this day, regardless of your level of experience with the rich flavors of rum. Follow the easy step-by-step rum cocktail recipes and enjoy the rum delights at home for your next party.

Mango Fig Rum Delight

Canva

Ingredients:

2 oz dark rum

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Ice cubes

vaum mango fig botanical water



Steps to make:

In a shaker, combine dark rum, lime juice, and simple syrup with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.

Top with vaum mango fig botanical water and garnish with a lime wedge and a slice of mango.

Rose Rum Cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml premium white rum

3 luscious berries

5ml freshly squeezed lime juice

5ml rose syrup

Steps to make:

In a silver shaker, gently muddle the three berries to release their vibrant juices and natural aphrodisiac properties. Don't over-muddle, as you want to avoid bitterness.

Add the white rum, freshly squeezed lime juice, and rose syrup to the shaker.

Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Using a fine mesh strainer, pour the frosé into the chilled champagne tulip glasses.

Lastly, garnish each glass with a pinch of edible rose petals.

Jalapeno Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz spiced rum

¾ oz simple syrup

3-5 mint leaves

3 sliced jalapenos

2-3 lime wedges

soda

Steps to make:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain into a glass.⁠

Add a lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish

Elderflower Rosemary Rum Fizz

Canva

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz elderflower syrup

Ice cubes

vaum elderflower rosemary botanical water

Steps to make:

1. In a shaker, combine white rum, lemon juice, and elderflower syrup with ice. Shake well.

2. Strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.

3. Top with vaum elderflower rosemary botanical water.

4. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon twist.

Ron Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz rum

1.5 oz bitter liqueur

Soda

Steps to make:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing jar with ice, pour and strain into a glass

Add a lemon slice for garnish