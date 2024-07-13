World Rum Day 2024: 5 Rum Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

World Rum Day 2024 is observed on July 13 to honour one of the most beloved and versatile drinks. Creating some delicious rum cocktails is the perfect way to celebrate this day, regardless of your level of experience with the rich flavors of rum. Follow the easy step-by-step rum cocktail recipes and enjoy the rum delights at home for your next party.
Mango Fig Rum Delight
Canva
Ingredients:
2 oz dark rum
1 oz lime juice
1 oz simple syrup
Ice cubes
vaum mango fig botanical water
Steps to make:
In a shaker, combine dark rum, lime juice, and simple syrup with ice. Shake well.
Strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.
Top with vaum mango fig botanical water and garnish with a lime wedge and a slice of mango.
Rose Rum Cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml premium white rum
3 luscious berries
5ml freshly squeezed lime juice
5ml rose syrup
Steps to make:
In a silver shaker, gently muddle the three berries to release their vibrant juices and natural aphrodisiac properties. Don't over-muddle, as you want to avoid bitterness.
Add the white rum, freshly squeezed lime juice, and rose syrup to the shaker.
Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Using a fine mesh strainer, pour the frosé into the chilled champagne tulip glasses.
Lastly, garnish each glass with a pinch of edible rose petals.
Jalapeno Mojito
Ingredients:
2 oz spiced rum
¾ oz simple syrup
3-5 mint leaves
3 sliced jalapenos
2-3 lime wedges
soda
Steps to make:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shake and strain into a glass.
Add a lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish
Elderflower Rosemary Rum Fizz
Canva
Ingredients:
2 oz white rum
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz elderflower syrup
Ice cubes
vaum elderflower rosemary botanical water
Steps to make:
1. In a shaker, combine white rum, lemon juice, and elderflower syrup with ice. Shake well.
2. Strain into a glass filled with ice cubes.
3. Top with vaum elderflower rosemary botanical water.
4. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon twist.
Ron Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz rum
1.5 oz bitter liqueur
Soda
Steps to make:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing jar with ice, pour and strain into a glass
Add a lemon slice for garnish