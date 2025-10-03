What 100 Articles Taught Me About Money And Life

When I wrote my first column for The Free Press Journal, I never imagined the journey would bring me here: 100 articles later. Each fortnight has been an opportunity to explore a question, a concern, or a hope that Indians hold about money.

Along the way, I have realised that writing about personal finance is not just about numbers, charts, and tax rules. It’s about people — their fears, aspirations, mistakes, and resilience. This milestone gives me the chance to reflect on what these 100 articles have taught me — not only about money but also about life.

The past

For much of our history, Indian investors have lived with a mindset of scarcity and safety. Scarcity because earlier generations grew up in an era where opportunities were limited, jobs were scarce, and wealth creation was slow. Safety because security was valued above all else.

This explains the three recurring patterns I have observed in countless investors:

Obsession with guaranteed returns: Fixed deposits, PPFs, LIC endowment plans — these dominated portfolios. While they offered psychological comfort, they silently eroded wealth by lagging behind inflation.

Real estate as the ultimate goal: Buying a house was seen as the pinnacle of financial success. Yet, for many, it locked up liquidity and left them asset-rich but cash-poor.

Insurance as investment: Policies were bought not for protection, but for saving tax and “returns.” This mistake cost families both security and growth.

The past was defined by fear of risk and mistrust of markets. And while these instincts were shaped by genuine experiences — scams, volatility, and lack of investor education — they carried forward into a world that had already changed.

The present

Today, the India I write for is no longer the India of the 1990s or early 2000s. A young, aspirational, digital-savvy generation is rewriting our financial story. Some clear trends stand out:

The rise of SIPs: Ten years ago, systematic investing was still niche. Today, SIP inflows cross ₹20,000 crore monthly, reflecting how middle-class India has embraced equity as a legitimate path to wealth.

Digital transformation: UPI has changed how we spend, fintech apps how we invest, and social media how we learn about money. Access is no longer the problem — discipline and filters are.

The lure of quick money: Cryptocurrencies, derivatives, and influencer-driven stock tips have become the new “lotteries.” I often see young investors swinging between caution and greed, without balance.

Women stepping forward: A growing number of women are now actively involved in family finances, investments, and entrepreneurship — a positive cultural shift that will shape the future of wealth.

In the present, the challenge is not lack of opportunity. It is navigating the noise — knowing what to ignore and what to focus on.

The future

If the past was about scarcity and the present about abundance, the future must be about resilience. Wealth will no longer be defined by how much one earns, but by how well one adapts to change. Three lessons stand out for the road ahead:

Compounding is still king: Start early, stay disciplined, and let time work. This truth has not changed in 100 years and won’t change in the next 100.

Financial literacy is the new inheritance: Passing on money without teaching money values is incomplete. The next generation needs not just wealth, but wisdom.

True wealth goes beyond returns: Money is a tool, not the destination. Health, relationships, freedom, and peace of mind remain the real assets. Finance must support life, not dominate it.

Lessons learnt

As I look back, here are some truths I have carried with me from this journey:

Simplicity beats complexity. Most readers don’t need exotic products; they need clarity, discipline, and patience.

Behavior matters more than knowledge. Fear and greed derail investors more than lack of information.

Stories connect. Whether it was Ravi’s EMI trap, Archana’s delayed SIP, or Mr. Iyer’s retirement dilemma, real-life narratives make lessons memorable.

Consistency compounds. Just like SIPs, writing every fortnight — through busy seasons, festivals, even pandemics — has shown me the power of staying the course.

Closing reflection

This 100th article is not the end of a journey, but a milestone on a longer road.

If the first 100 articles were about helping readers avoid mistakes, embrace discipline, and see money differently, then the next 100 must be about deepening the conversation. Beyond products and returns, I want to explore purpose, legacy, and the human side of money.

Because at the heart of it all, finance is not just about rupees and percentages. It is about choices and consequences. It is about living with dignity today and leaving meaning behind tomorrow.

To every reader who has walked with me on this journey — thank you. Here’s to the next century of money lessons, and to building not just wealth, but life worth living.