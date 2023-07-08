World Rum Day 2023: 7 Rum Cocktails To Enjoy This Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Dark and Stormy: This simple yet flavourful cocktail features dark rum and ginger beer. Pour rum over ice, squeeze in some lime juice, and top it off with ginger beer. Stir gently and enjoy the spicy kick
crafty bartender
Rum Old Fashioned: For those who enjoy a classic cocktail with a rum twist, try a Rum Old Fashioned. Muddle a sugar cube with a few dashes of bitters, then add rum and ice. Stir gently and garnish with an orange peel and a cinnamon
pexel
Mojito: A refreshing and popular cocktail, that combines the flavors of rum, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, simple syrup, and soda water. Serve it over ice for a delightful summer sip
Unsplash
Piña Colada: Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with a Piña Colada. Blend together rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, and ice until smooth. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a cherry for a touch of elegance
Unsplash
Mai Tai: Originating from Polynesia, this is a classic tiki cocktail. Combine light and dark rum, orange curaçao, orgeat syrup, lime juice, and a dash of grenadine. Shake well and serve over crushed ice with a lime wheel and mint sprig garnish
recipes
Daiquiri: The Daiquiri is a simple yet timeless cocktail. Blend rum, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup with ice until smooth. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass for a sophisticated and tangy treat
delish
Rum Punch: A tropical crowd-pleaser, rum punch is perfect for gatherings. Mix rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, and a splash of lime juice. Add slices of oranges, pineapples, and cherries for a fruity presentation
Amanda's cooking
