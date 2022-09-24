World Rivers Day 2022: Stories behind three most famous rivers of India

World Rivers Day 2022 |

Celebrated in every fourth Sunday of September, this year World Rivers Day will be celebrated on September 25. India being the city of rivers starting with its civilisation from the Indus river flowing through the hills of the Himalays, each river holds a beautiful story as it flows across the country singing wonderful lullabies of its pride and beauty. This World River Day we bring to you three important rivers of India and stories behind them.

Ganga:

Considered as the most sacred river to Hindus, ganga is personified as Godess Ganga. The river is highest polluted rivers in India so not only humans but a range of water species are also on a threat. The river originated from Gangotri of Himalayas and flaws 2,525 km through Patliputra, Kashi, Allahbad, Varanasi, Kolkata, Badrinath, Haridwar, Kanpur, Patna, Farrukhabad, Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Chakeri with the depth of 17 m.

Indus River:

Credited with giving rise to the largest ancient human civilisation, Indus Valley civilisation, Indus river holds a great historical value. In fact, the word India has also been derived from Indus.

Indus river originates through Tibetan Plateau and flaws through Ladakh Leh, Sukur, Hyderabad (Pakistan) travelling for 3,180 km. The river merges into Arabian Sea which makes 93 per cent of its share to Pakistan, five percent to India and two percent tp China. It is also known as Sindhu river.

Godavari:

The second largest river after the Ganga, Godavari has been revered in Hindu scriptures for many centuries and continues to hold rich cultural heritage. It is the longest river in Southern India and also known as Dakshina Ganga which originated from Tryambakeshwar, Maharashtra. The river travels 1,465 km through the major towns along the river Rajahmundry, Nashik, Nanded, and Nizamabad.

