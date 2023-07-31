World Record - Dr. Arvinder Singh Conquers Khardungla Pass on Quad Bike with 80 percent disability

Dr. Arvinder Singh, CEO and CMD of Arth Group, Udaipur, Rajasthan, has added another impressive record to his already remarkable list of achievements. Dr. Singh recently established a world record by navigating the rough and dangerous Khardungla pass in Leh Ladakh on a quad bike with an 80 per cent disability. Through this courageous and challenging endeavour, he got his name in the World Book of Records, London as the first and only physically challenged person who did this.

Dr. Singh receives Certificate of World Record

The challenging ride over the world's highest motorable roads was acknowledged by the Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Honurable Dr. B.D. Mishra. He presented Dr. Singh Certificate of World Record for his historic achievement in Raj Niwas, Leh, Ladakh and congratulated him by official tweet.

Dr Singh was also congratulated in Leh, Ladakh by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mrs. P.D. Nitya, Chief Executive Councilor Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Executive Councilor Mr. Ghulam Mehdi and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nurzin Angmo.

This is not the first time Dr. Singh has made headlines with his world record-setting ventures. Known for his academic acumen, Dr. Singh holds the distinction of possessing an astounding 123 degrees, setting a unique world record of academics.

The only doctor to have topped IIM

Furthermore, Dr. Singh is celebrated as the only doctor to have ever topped the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), one of the most prestigious management institutes in India. This notable achievement speaks volumes about his dedication, perseverance, and academic acumen.

Aside from his impressive academic credentials and corporate stature, Dr. Singh has also set commendable records in the realm of adventure sports. He is the first physically challenged individual to have successfully undertaken scuba diving in the Maldives. He also holds a state gold medal in pistol shooting in the para category.

These records are not just an individual victory but also a moment of great pride and motivation for the entire physically challenged community, shattering stereotypes and encouraging a belief in limitless possibilities.

Dr. Singh's achievements embody a message of resilience, dedication, and continuous self-improvement, making him an emblem of triumph over adversity. His relentless pursuit of excellence, regardless of the domain, serves as a beacon of inspiration for people worldwide. With his recent feat at Khardungla Pass, Dr. Arvinder Singh has once again proven that barriers are only as limiting as we allow them to be.

