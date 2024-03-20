World Poetry Day 2024: Purpose, Celebrations And Theme Of The Year

Data to keep your consciousness on track and poetry to compliment the ordinary flips with incredible magnificence. Amid the pursuit of beauty and the thirst for a profound buzz of human-emotions, poetry is cherished as the most refined form of artistic expression that deciphers eudaemonia and sparkling infatuations of time.

'World Poetry Day' was announced during the general conference of the United Nations in Paris in 1999. Since then, soulful celebrations on March 21 have been fostering the diversity of the linguistic kernel and creative spirit across globe.

Vibrant poetry recitation sessions, along with a gush of music, drama and theatre, are observed during the day to replicate the significance of undefined magic, because poetry is the only thing that can bloom amid the cracks of distress to freeze the flames of beauty, harmony, tranquility and positivity.

UNESCO Footnotes Focus On Saving The Endangered Languages

Throwing light on the purpose of the day, UNESCO claims that 'World Poetry Day' intends to 'give fresh recognition and impetus to national, regional and international poetry movements.'

The idea of saving endangered languages through verses is the only pathway to guarding the pearls of words, letters, thoughts, ideas, territory of sensitivity, and genuine authenticity that have flourished to cross the lines of centuries.

Theme Of The Year '2024' Celebrates The Most Iconic Poets Across World

This year, the theme harks back to the evergreen stars of poetic arena who have devoted the purpose of being to their vernacular or preferred language.

Poets like Rumi, Ghalib, Shakespeare or Kabir are indeed not limited to the narrow walls of nation, region, religion or language; they have been inspiring people to add a new diction to their wishlist. On the occasion of celebrating the lyrical cultural exchange through 'standing on the shoulders of giants' theme, celebrations are rotating to recall the most iconic poets from historical chronicles.

Last year, the theme bloomed with annotations of 'always be a poet, even in prose' to melt literary classifications and to break the boundaries.