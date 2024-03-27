World Piano Day: Origin, Significance And Current Celebrations

World Piano Day was created by Nils Fraham in 2015 to cherish pianism through striking events and performances | Canva

We ponder the 'voice of the voiceless' but often forget that the most blazing words have bloomed through silent melancholy. The world is nothing without words, but language is nothing without melodies. In fact, different dialects are an attempt to catch the sparks of solitude, but they fail at times.

World Piano Day is a tuneful ode to the 88 keys of the standard piano on March 28 or 29, depending on the leap-year scenario. This day is underlined as the 88th day of the year, which pays tribute to the legendary pianists and the most influential composers of our time.

Origin Story Of Pianism

World Piano Day was created by Nils Fraham in 2015 to cherish the shades of pianism through striking events and performances. He places emphasis on endorsing the piano as an instrument to stir up humanitarian empathy and sensitivity. In the mega-show 'possibly colliding', he said that he is interested in gauging the impact of good music on emotion and attitude.

Instagram channel, @pianodayofficial also showcases the soul-stirring piano pieces to hail the musical innovations on the happy day.

Vibrant Celebrations

On World Piano Day, 2024, the Deutsche Grammophon will celebrate the pianism with the masterpieces of Vikingur OIafsson, Marine Awadis, Alice Sara and various artists on YouTube. With live concerts and online events, there are plenty of options to dissolve into the melody notes and honour the piano keys to unlock your heart.