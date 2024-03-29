FPJ

Born on December 17, 1770, Beethoven was a legendary composer and pianist with a remarkable contribution to classical western music. After composing his first work at the tender age of 13, he attained formal musical education in Vienna and wrote the Opus 1 piano trio in 1795.

Beethoven and the 9 symphonies are regarded as liquid milestones of pianism that have flourished through the narratives of musical world to melt hearts and soothe wounds with jaw-dropping, soul-stirring and heart-wrenching masterpieces.

A feather on the waves, a kite in the sky, or a glittering haze of candles in the lamp—there are multiple ways to match the strings of metaphors with piano gems. Beethoven's compositions open up the doors for mellifluous epiphany and scintillas of hope in dense darkness because it's important to decipher those 81 keys to unlock your heart.

Ludwig Van Beethoven also played a significant role during the transition period of the musical arena, when classical music was evolving a romantic kernel. However, he died at the age of 56 (1827), but the first symphony was accomplished before hitting the 25th spring of life.

81 Keys, 7 Notes And 9 Symphonies

The major C supersedes in the sonorous works of Beethoven, but several times the first movement flashes with a 'D note' on piano. Various pianists have named these 9 symphonies, which are easily available on all the mainstream portals, to soothe your ear-sense.

Symphony No. 1 to Symphony No. 9

The symphony no. 1 is composed in 'C' major, while the symphony no. 2 gleams in D major. In the melodic upsurge, Symphony No. 3 is weaved in E flat major, while 'B flat major', 'C minor', 'F major', 'A major' and 'F major' have been used in 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th symphonies. These compositions relate to the themes of fortune, humanity, romance, anger and the different ups and downs of human sensitivity.