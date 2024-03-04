World Obesity Day 2024: Tips To Manage Weight And Have Healthy Body Figure

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4. On this day, Dr Rajiv Manek, Consultant General Laparoscopic, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals shares tips to manage weight and get healthy by leaving behind the obese version of oneself.

Balanced Nutrition: Choose nutrient-dense foods, emphasizing whole grains, lean proteins, and vegetables. Portion control helps manage caloric intake and supports weight loss.

Active Lifestyle: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly. Mix cardio and strength training for optimal results.

Hydration Habits: Opt for water over sugary drinks, promoting hydration and reducing unnecessary calorie consumption. Adequate water intake supports overall health and weight management.

Quality Sleep: Ensure 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Lack of sleep disrupts hormones that regulate appetite, potentially leading to weight gain.

Mindful Eating: Practice mindful eating by savoring each bite, recognizing hunger and fullness cues, and avoiding distractions. This fosters a healthier relationship with food.

Stress Reduction: Manage stress through activities like meditation or yoga. Stress can trigger emotional eating, contributing to obesity. Cultivate a balanced, calm lifestyle for overall well-being.

Professional Guidance: Consult healthcare professionals, such as dietitians or fitness experts, for personalized support and sustainable strategies on your weight loss journey.

Importantly, the health expert states that together we can promote healthier lifestyles and combat this widespread health challenge.