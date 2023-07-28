World Nature Conservation Day 2023: Significance, Theme And How You Can Contribute Towards Creating A Sustainable Environment |

Observed on July 28 annually, World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy society.

Significance:

The main objective behind celebrating the day is to conserve trees and animals that are on the verge of going extinct from the planet.

The day also recognises that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. This day also ensures the well-being of present and future generations.

Theme:

The theme of World Nature Conservation Day 2023 is 'Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet that is ‘Living sustainably in harmony with nature’. People across the world are realizing the dangers of climate change. Record-breaking heat forecasted this year and natural disasters have led people to become aware of the importance of conservation. The theme is based on a human’s sustainable use of natural resources. The theme lay emphasis on making use of conservation practices to protect the environment.

How to observe World Nature Conservation Day:

Cut down on plastic use:

Plastic is cheap and very convenient to use, but it comes with environmental implications. Plastic products are non-biodegradable and are an eyesore in our surroundings. Switch to products made of degradable and natural components instead.

Check e-waste:

With the fast-changing pace of technology, people buy new electronic items without thinking about where the old products end up. Most of the e-waste produced is improperly disposed of. Aim to reduce your e-waste and look for recycling options before buying new products.

Save water:

One of the biggest effects of climate change has been the decreasing level of safe drinking water. Simple steps like turning off water taps when not in use can save thousands of gallons of water in a year.

In the 2000s, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) introduced ‘nature-based solutions.’ These are actions that conserve nature while also addressing global challenges such as climate change, security of food and water, and poverty alleviation. The IUCN is currently the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network.